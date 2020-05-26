Chennai

GCC South Region holds virtual meetings with representatives of RWAs

Over the last few days, the Greater Chennai Corporation — South region has had a few virtual meetings with residents welfare associations, with each of these being organised for the benefit of a specific section of the south region. The meetings chaired by the Regional Deputy Commissioner, GCC - South, Alby John Verghese, were aimed at helping RWAs navigate the immediate days ahead of them.

According to a representative of an RWA in Zone 13, the

guidelines issues by the RDC included maintaining a list of senior citizens in their neighbourhoods or gated communities, along with a brief profile about each of them; the use of a common sanitization facility at the entrance of the building; circulating GCC announcements to residents; and reporting misinformation, if any, to GCC; RWAs taking care that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is not stigmatised.

Announcements on future initiatives by GGC included the establishment of a helpline soon for residents to inform GCC about violations of COVID-19 safety measures; more sanitization facilities in public places. Around 30 RWAs took part in the meet meant for residents of Zone 13. A similar virtual meeting was conducted for RWAs that come under the fold of the Federation of OMR Residents’ Associations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:01:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gcc-south-region-holds-virtual-meetings-with-representatives-of-rwas/article31676585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY