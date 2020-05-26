GCC South Region holds virtual meetings with representatives of RWAs

Over the last few days, the Greater Chennai Corporation — South region has had a few virtual meetings with residents welfare associations, with each of these being organised for the benefit of a specific section of the south region. The meetings chaired by the Regional Deputy Commissioner, GCC - South, Alby John Verghese, were aimed at helping RWAs navigate the immediate days ahead of them.

According to a representative of an RWA in Zone 13, the

guidelines issues by the RDC included maintaining a list of senior citizens in their neighbourhoods or gated communities, along with a brief profile about each of them; the use of a common sanitization facility at the entrance of the building; circulating GCC announcements to residents; and reporting misinformation, if any, to GCC; RWAs taking care that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is not stigmatised.

Announcements on future initiatives by GGC included the establishment of a helpline soon for residents to inform GCC about violations of COVID-19 safety measures; more sanitization facilities in public places. Around 30 RWAs took part in the meet meant for residents of Zone 13. A similar virtual meeting was conducted for RWAs that come under the fold of the Federation of OMR Residents’ Associations.