GCC Council permits CMDA to upgrade infrastructure, amenities in various zones

September 01, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed resolutions permitting the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to develop various civic infrastructure projects, including sports complexes, parks, and markets in various zones of the city.

The upgrade of Vyasarpadi Kannigapuram Sports Complex will be taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore in Ward 72 of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone. A modern football playground, tracks for walking, gymnasium and children’s park have been planned at the complex. The CMDA will hand over the complex to the Corporation after completing the project.

A football ground at Rettaimalai Srinvasan Street, Puzhal Mettupalayam, will be renovated at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. As the land measuring one hectare and 43 acres has been classified as government poromboke meikaal, the Council passed a resolution to get permission from the Revenue Department.

The CMDA will construct a new school at Puzhal Mahalakshmi Nagar at a cost of ₹4 crore in Ward 23 of Madhavaram zone. Another project to redevelop a Dhobikhana at Purasawalkam Conran Smith Road at a cost of ₹10 crore will be taken up in Ward 76 of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone.

The council passed a resolution to permit CMDA to renovate the daily vegetable market and community centre at Ennore at a cost of ₹5 crore. The land is located to the west of Kathivakkam High Road in 3,467 sq m area.

A park will be set up on 1.4 acres of land in Ramapuram in Ward 154 in Valasaravakkam zone. The project to beautify 1.5 km of the Puliyur Canal in Kodambakkam will be implemented at a cost of ₹5 crore in Ward 112 in Teynampet zone.