Ganja consumption has increased in Tamil Nadu in recent years, says DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) J.K.Tripathy has pointed out that that ganja consumption has increased in the State in recent years.

The Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting of officers heading the Narcotic Enforcement Wings was convened by the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau, Tamil Nadu, at the IPS Officers Mess, Egmore, Chennai, on Monday in which, police officers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Islands participated.

He was delivering a special address on the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and their ill-effects on the society. “Mr. Tripathy stressed on the fact that the ganja consumption has increased in Tamil Nadu in the recent years. He also insisted upon the preventive measures to be taken to avert the youngsters being trapped in this menace,” said a press release.

M. Shakeel Akhter, Additional Director General of Police, Crime, requested the southern regional officers to coordinate and take effective steps to form a “narcotics-free South India”.

S. Anantha Krishnan, Commissioner of Excise-cum-Additional Director General of Police, Kerala, P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Administration, Kerala, Dayananda, Addl. Director General of Police, Karnataka, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General, Narcotic Control Bureau, South-West, Mumbai, Sanjay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Parimala Hana Nutan, Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana, and Chinta Kothandaram, Superintendent of Police, South, Puducherry, participated in the meeting.

Emphasis was laid on creating a common platform to share information regarding the drug trade among the participating States with the assistance of the NCB. It was also brought to the knowledge that new modus operandi in drug trafficking by way of using various online platforms was on the rise; Hence it was decided to take steps to coordinate in this area. Deliberations regarding drug trafficking through air-mails, courier services took place. Drug trafficking by foreign nationals and the steps to be taken to curtail their activities in drug peddling was also discussed.