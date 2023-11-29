HamberMenu
Gangster accused in seven murder cases, apprehended by Tambaram police

The 35-year-old history-sheeter had been absconding by constantly moving houses, but was arrested based on a tip-off, on November 28, 2023

November 29, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a notorious history-sheeter, involved in several crimes in Somanagalam, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Madeev, a 35-year-old resident of Erumaiyur village, has more than seven murder cases, four attempt to murder cases as well as other criminal cases pending against him. Madeev, a designated A-plus category history-sheeter had been absconding from the Somangalam police limits by constantly changing houses. Based on a tip-off a police team led by Deputy Police Commissioner A. Pavan Kumar Reddy arrested the gangster from a hideout in Sankar Nagar in Pammal. 

Police officials also seized more than 55 grams of amphetamine from him. 

