Gang hurls bombs at policemen

A police team nabbed two ganja peddlers in Tada

Two policemen from Madhuravoyal were injured in Tada in Andhra Pradesh after a gang hurled country bombs at them when they had gone there to inquire about a ganja smuggling case on Tuesday. Sub-inspector Sudhakar and his team had nabbed a man with ganja in Maduravoyal. As he told them that he bought it from a house near Gummidipoondi, the police went along with him to identify the house. However, they later nabbed two persons in Tada and were taking them in a vehicle, when two others threw country bombs at them and fled the spot. Mr. Sudhakar and constable Velmuthu were injured in the attack. They were admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered in Tada police station.