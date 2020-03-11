Gang hijacks car at gunpoint

The Sriperumbudur police have formed a special team to investigate an incident where a car was hijacked at gunpoint by a gang, on the Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road, on Monday.
The police said that the vehicle owner was absconding, and had not lodged a complaint.
The car was speeding, and men on a motorcycle were following it. When the car reached the Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road, the motorcycle overtook it. “Men from the motorcycle pointed a gun at those in the car and they stepped outside. A gang member took the car and sped to Tambaram. We came to know about the incident from the public,” an officer said.
“We suspect that there was some smuggled goods, red sanders or drugs in the car. The owner would otherwise have lodged a complaint. We have formed a special team, headed by Sriperumbudur Inspector J. Vinayagam, to investigate the incident,” a police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.