From restyling old clothes to communities nurturing trees: a host of sustainable ideas come to the fore in Chennai

August 28, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - CHENNAI

How can climate change be seen as a cultural problem? Can couture be sustainable? Who holds corporate giants accountable for the enormous waste generated from their products? Piercing questions such as these and more were presented at the Tedx Napier Bridge Countdown 2023, held in Chennai on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Eight speakers: experts in a range of fields from conservation to technology research, fashion designing and education, shared insights on topical issues and climate solutions at the event, held at the Anna Centenary Library.

Ashwin Thiyagarajan, a fashion designer, recently faced a dilemma: to create couture without thinking of the consequences to the environment or to compromise on the thirst for grandeur. After taking a hiatus and spending time amidst nature, Mr. Thiyagarajan realised that it need not be one or the other, and is currently working on a collection incorporating age-old crafts that are naturally sustainable. “Delete online shopping apps from your phone,” he said, advocating for the restyling of old clothes and sharing of wardrobes.

Ann Anra, an environmental solid waste entrepreneur, after going on a “wild goose hunt” to understand the pain points of urban waste disposal, discovered that at the root of the mounting issue of garbage are corporate giants. Acknowledging the role of Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) in holding them accountable, Ms. Anra said the current EPR framework is not enough. “Effective EPR should include more kinds of post-consumer waste, including plastics, and more take back programmes,” she said.

While waste is a critical problem in cities today, the other is rising temperatures. “More development means more urban heat islands,” pointed out Shobha Menon, a conservationist with Chenna-based trust, Nizhal. Planting trees is presented as a simplistic solution but it’s not that simple, she said, adding that several indigenous trees are disappearing from our landscapes. Referring to the Kotturpuram Tree Park, one that is largely maintained by residents of the neighbourhood, Ms. Menon called for larger community participation in planting and nurturing trees.

“I’m deeply confident that if people, young or not, experience connecting with the local living world on a daily basis it can radically transform our culture into an eco-centric one,” said Yuvan Aves of Chennai-based Palluyir Trust. Mr. Yuvan, who is actively involved in nature-based teaching, cited research data on children’s education to assert that nature-based learning works better for students, especially for those from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds.

K. Saravanan, fisherman and cartographer; Purnima Jalihal, ocean energy and water technologist; Anupama Bothireddy, sustainable architect and Smitha T.K., independent journalist also spoke at the event.