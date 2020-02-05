Fresh representation to Finance Commission

In response to an invitation from the 15th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu will be sending a fresh representation to the Commission, highlighting its needs post the Union Budget.

A senior official said the Commission had sought fresh representations from all States by March 31 at the latest. “We will prepare our representation before March 31,” the official said. The Centre had not been transparent in terms of the allocation of funds, and had been opaque in its communications, the official said.

Low allocation

“While the Finance Commission had recommended ₹74,340 crore as a post-devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 States, including Tamil Nadu, the Centre had accepted it on paper but has allocated only ₹30,000 crore for 2020-21,” the official pointed out.