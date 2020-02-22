Fresh ideas for a clean neighbourhood

Source segregation is key to maintaining a clean neighbourhood. Residents of Medavakkam know this quite well as they seem to have realised how other neighbourhoods have been faring since they started segregation of biodegredable and non-bio-degredable waste. Apparently, some residents have made a request to the Chengalpattu District Collectorate to implement source segregation in their neighbourhood.

If implemented well, residents say, the waterbodies in the area will get better.

They also want under-ground drainage system to be introduced in areas coming under the jurisdiction of Medavakkam Village Panchayat. Currently, in the absence of these facilities, the three waterbodies — Medavakkam Chinna Eri, Periya Eri and Sitheri are in a sorry state.

It is a common sight to see residents discharging sewage through stormwater drains in Medavakkam Chinna Eri, which should carry rainwater. Water tankers draw water through long pipes attached to a well.

The residents say a portion of waterbody has been levelled for the tankers to enter the lake area and collect water.

A cricket practice net facility has come up on the lake area. The water-holding area in the waterbody is submerged under a profusion of water hyacinth.

The once-sprawling waterbodies are used as a dumping yard and an open toilet. The excess water from Medavakkam Chinna Eri flows to Periya Eri and to Sitheri from Periya Eri.

Steps should be taken to arrest discharge of sewage through stormwater drains to the waterbody on the southern side of Chinna Eri. The sluice gate at Periya Eri through which excess water is let out to Sitheri, is broken.

Earlier, drivers of water tankers supplying water in and around IT Corridor used to draw water from Sithalapakkam - Ponmar Road lake. Due to copious rains during the north-east monsoon, the water bodies got filled up. The drivers have started taking water from these water bodies.