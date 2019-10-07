Chennai

Free coaching for TNUSRB

Manidhaneyam Free IAS Coaching Centre has invited applications for free coaching for physical efficiency test for the post covered by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. According to a press release by Manidhaneyam Chairman Saidai Duraisamy, the candidates selected in the written exam results released on September 26 are requested to apply on October 8. Candidates can also apply online www.mntfree.ias.com

