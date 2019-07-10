Chennai

Framing of charges against Vaiko in defamation case on July 15

more-in

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday appeared before a special court in Singarvelar Maligai in connection with a defamation filed against him by the then DMK government in 2006.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Vaiko had made defamatory remarks against then Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Declining to discharge him in the case, the Madras High Court recently said from the evidence of the five witnesses who had deposed before the trial court, the high court could not conclude that no case against the accused has been made out.

Mr. Vaiko appeared before the special court for trial of cases related to MPs and MLAs on Tuesday. The special judge J.Shanthi adjourned the matter to July 15 for framing of charges against him.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2019 8:04:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/framing-of-charges-against-vaiko-in-defamation-case-on-july-15/article28337337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY