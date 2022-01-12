Foxconn Sriperumbudur plant reopens with 100 workers

The plant, which makes Apple iPhones and employs 15,000 people mostly women, was shut down last month after a food poisoning incident

Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur plant was re-opened on Wednesday with about 100 workers.

The plant which makes Apple iPhones and employs 15,000 people mostly women, was shut down last month after a food poisoning incident.

On Wednesday, people including Taiwanese nationals were seen moving in and out of the plant. According to sources, the workers will undergo training for the next few days.

Apple has placed the plant on probation and Foxconn has apologised for the incident, while assuring of correctiveaction. For the past few weeks, teams from Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Foxconn to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are implemented in the offsite accommodations and dining roomsat Sriperumbudur.

“Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area,” an Apple spokesperson had said on Monday, adding that the facility remains on probation and it will continue to monitor conditions very closely.

In a separate statement, Foxconn had said it will gradually begin to welcome back team members as each offsite dormitory becomes ready and is approved of. “We continue to support our employees and thank them fortheir patience as we work through the improvements,” the company said.