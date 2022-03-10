Amresh Pujari, M. Ravi, K. Jayanth Murali and Karunasagar promoted as DGPs

Four senior officials have been promoted as Director Generals of Police (DGPs) from Additional Director-Generals of Police. With this, the State has 16 DGPs, including head of the police force C. Sylendra Babu and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Amresh Pujari, Additional DGP, has been promoted as DGP and posted as Cyber Crime Division, Chennai, in the upgraded post. M. Ravi, ADGP and Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, has been promoted as DGP in the upgraded post.

K. Jayanth Murali, ADGP, Idol Wing CID, has been promoted as DGP and posted in the Idol Wing and Karunasagar, ADGP/ Director, Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi, has been promoted as DGP without prejudice to his deputation to central services.

The list of other officers who are in the rank of DGPs is Sanjay Arora, DG, (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Sunil Kumar Singh, DGP (Prisons), C. Kandasamy, DGP (DVAC), Shakeel Akthar, DGP (CB-CID), Rajesh Das (suspended), B.K. Ravi, DGP (Fire Services), A.K. Viswanathan (Tamil Nadu Police Housing Board), Abhash Kumar, DGP (Civil Supplies CID), T.V. Ramachandran, DGP (Central Services) and Seema Agrawal, Member, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.