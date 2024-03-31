GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four from Kerala held for posing as CBI officials and cheating Tambaram resident 

March 31, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tambaram Police arrested four men from Kerala who allegedly posed as CBI officials and cheated ₹50 lakh from a resident in Tambaram.

Police said they were arrested following a complaint from M.Suresh Kumar, 52 of Irumbuliyur who allegedly lost Rs. 50 lakh to the fraudsters. He alleged an unidentified person called him over the phone and claimed that he was a CBI officer from Delhi. The caller told Suresh Kumar that he had frequently shared whatsapp messages abusing women on his mobile phone and also had nexus with those who were arrested in money laundering cases. He told him that he would have to face enquiry and invited him to connect through Skype under the pretext of enquiry. The caller asked him to transfer Rs. 50 lakh to a bank account to get exonerated from the case. Panic- stricken Suresh Kumar had transferred the money as demanded by the caller. Later he realised that he was duped by the caller. 

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tambaram Police analysed the call records of the phone used by the suspect and bank account where the money was transferred to. They traced the suspect along with other associates in Kerala. Police arrested the suspects who have been identified as Afrid, 25, Vineesh, 35, Muneer, 34 and Fazlur Rahman, 20 and also seized mobile phones from them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.