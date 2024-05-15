Four congested locations in Chennai to get multi-level parking lots

Chennai Corporation is planning to construct multi-level parking lots at four additional locations in the city as part of implementing ‘iconic projects’ to ease traffic congestion. The projects will be implemented under public private partnership.

Various projects, categorised by the GCC as iconic, have been taken up to find solutions to major civic issues faced by residents in the city. As part of the iconic project implementation, the civic body has started work on collecting data about traffic for preparing a detailed project report to construct multi-level parking lots in C.P.Ramasamy Road in Alwarpet, Pulla Avenue in Shenoy Nagar, Valasaravakkam and Kodambakkam. Traffic congestion has gone up in many areas in the city following the execution of various infrastructure projects, such as Metrorail.

The civic body has already announced that it would study the feasibility of constructing multi-level parking lots in 10 areas, including Tiruvottiyur, Indira Nagar Third Avenue, NSK Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Arcot Road.

The Corporation, in February, submitted detailed project reports for some of the 10 parking lots to Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board. After the Finance Department gave a few recommendations, revision of the reports is under way. After the detailed project reports for the four additional locations are prepared, a final decision is expected to be taken for issuance of administrative sanction for some of the projects, officials said.

The work on four multi-level parking lots are expected to be taken up after model code of conduct is lifted in June. More multi-level parking lots in congested areas, such as Nungambakkam, are also expected to come up soon, officials added.

The pricing of parking spaces in the multi-level parking lots has not been finalised. The civic body has been planning to increase the parking charges in the multi-level parking lots as the revenue for the private agency that constructed the parking lot has been reducing in T.Nagar.