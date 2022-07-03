Four arrested on charge of lifting two-wheelers

Police recover nine vehicles from the arrested persons

The Flower Bazaar police arrested a four-member gang involved in lifting two-wheelers from various parts of the city on Saturday. All the four were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior official of the city police said a complaint was registered by S. Venkatesh whose two-wheeler was stolen from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Based on his complaint, a special team was constituted to arrest the guilty. After inspecting the CCTV footage in the hospital and other places where two-wheelers were lifted, the team zeroed in on the gang.

The arrested were identified as A. Azharuddin of Old Washermenpet, G. Sridhar and Payaas of Kodaungaiyur, and Rajasekhar of Perungavur. The special police team recovered nine two-wheelers from the gang.