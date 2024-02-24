GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested in Chennai for defrauding 300 people of ₹15 crore in online trading scam

Police said the men, running a company, had convinced customers to invest ₹1 lakh each, promising high returns, but had defrauded them

February 24, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF)-I of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four suspects for allegedly defrauding over 300 investors to the tune of ₹15 crore, after taking their money, by offering them high profits in an online business.

ALSO READ
Cyber crime police issue advisory on new ‘Online Trading Scam’

D. Balaji of Manali, preferred a complaint to the Chennai Police Commissioner stating that an individual, S. Dineshkumar and his associates, who were running online trading companies: Annai Capital Solutions, Annai Infosoft Solutions and two others in Ekkattuthangal, had received ₹ 8,81,000 in 2022 from him and others after telling him that they would received profits through their investments. The companies then cheated the investors, both by not paying the profit amounts as promised and by not returning the prinicpal amount.

The complainant sought action against the persons who were running these firms. The CCB subsequently registered a case and investigated.

The investigation revealed that the persons running these companies had enticed a number of customers, and had collected funds to the tune of ₹15 crore, promising the investors that if they invested ₹1 lakh, they would be paid ₹17,100 per month for 12 months through online trading. However, they cheated their investors.

A police team arrested S. Dineshkumar, 37, of Pallikaranai, V. Prem Kirubal, 38 of Madipakkam, Dilip Kumar, 41 of Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram district and P. Arunkumar, 40 of Selaiyur, all of whom were part of the team.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / arrest / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.