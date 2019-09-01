Former MP’s son held for misusing rail pass

The Government Railway Police on Saturday arrested the son of N. Selvaraj, former MP who passed away recently, for travelling on his father’s railway pass. He was released on bail.

According to police, Kalairaj, a civil engineer, is the son of the politician who was elected from Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency in 1980. He travelled in H-1 coach of the Bangalore Mail on Saturday morning.

Railway vigilance officials, at Perambur, found that he travelled on his father’s railway pass.

He was taken to the GRP station in Chennai Central and a case was registered under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.