Chennai

Former MP’s son held for misusing rail pass

more-in

The Government Railway Police on Saturday arrested the son of N. Selvaraj, former MP who passed away recently, for travelling on his father’s railway pass. He was released on bail.

According to police, Kalairaj, a civil engineer, is the son of the politician who was elected from Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency in 1980. He travelled in H-1 coach of the Bangalore Mail on Saturday morning.

Railway vigilance officials, at Perambur, found that he travelled on his father’s railway pass.

He was taken to the GRP station in Chennai Central and a case was registered under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2019 1:12:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/former-mps-son-held-for-misusing-rail-pass/article29311690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY