Former Chennai Mayor announces ₹10,000 scholarship for candidates who have cleared TNPSC Group I prelims

The candidates will be selected by a panel and will get free coaching for the mains examination for three months between second week of May and first week of August

April 29, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Saidai Duraisamy

Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy on Saturday announced a scholarship of ₹10,000 a month for 100 candidates who have cleared the TNPSC Group I preliminary examination.

According to a press release from Manidhaneyam IAS Academy, the 100 candidates will be selected by a panel and will get free coaching for the mains examination for three months. The free coaching for the mains examination will start in the second week of May and end in the first week of August. For details, call 044-24358373, 044-24330095, 9940069739, the release said.

