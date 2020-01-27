Forget burglars, this dog kept police at bay

In an unusual request, the T.N. Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) were called in on Sunday to assist in arresting a man accused under the POCSO Act as the latter’s aggressive pet dog kept the police team at bay.

According to police sources, the Villivakkam All Women Police Station (AWPS) received a complaint from a woman that her husband Balaraman had sexually harassed their second daughter. After investigation, Villivakkam AWPS inspector Uma Maheshwari went to arrest the offender around 4 a.m. on Sunday. “The suspect’s mother first said that he was not at home. However, the police found that he was on the first floor,” a senior police officer said. But when the police team tried to enter the house, Balaraman’s pet dog began barking and would not allow the police personnel to approach him.

Given the dog’s aggressive behaviour, the police called in the Villivakkam TNFRS personnel to remove the dog. A team lead by Villivakkam Station Fire Officer P. Mannar reached the spot quickly. “They went to a neighbouring house and using an equipment for rescuing dogs from wells, they caught the canine,” the officer said. The police team then went in and nabbed Balaraman. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act. “This is an example of excellent co-ordination we have with other departments. It is a very good gesture from the TNFRS,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police H. Jayalakshmi, special wing for crime against women and children.