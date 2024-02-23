GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department gets ₹5 crore to set up urban forest in Siruseri

The forest will come up on a 50-acre plot in the area

February 23, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan handed over a cheque of ₹5 crore to the State Forest Department for establishing an urban forest in Siruseri. In 2023, Mr. Sekarbabu had announced that the forest would come up on a 50-acre plot in the area.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretsary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu; C. Samayamoorthy, Housing and Urban Development Secretary; Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary; Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Head of the Forest Force; Deepak Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator Of Forests; and other officials were present.

