GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Footballers from West Bengal rescued from elevator in Arumbakkam

The elevator stopped midway at the tenth floor. The team had come to the city for the Khelo India Youth Games

January 27, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A screengrab of the rescue operation.

A screengrab of the rescue operation. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescued 10 women footballers from West Bengal from an elevator, after it stopped midway at the tenth floor of a private hotel in Arumbakkam on Friday.

A senior TNFRS official said the control room received an emergency call about a group of women stuck in an elevator at a hotel. Immediately, a team from the Koyambedu fire station rushed to the spot around 1 p.m. and rescued them from the elevator. The 10 women footballers from West Bengal, who had come to the city to represent the State in the Khelo India Youth Games, later thanked the TNFRS personnel. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.