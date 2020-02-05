Chennai

Foot overbridge opened

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami with chess champion K. Jennitha Anto and the swimmers.

Commuters using the Alandur Metro station have reason to cheer, as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated a foot overbridge across the GST Road.

He inaugurated the structure through videoconference. It was funded by the CMDA and constructed by the CMRL. The overbridge is 55.41-m long and 6.41-m wide, has two lifts, four escalators and has CCTV cameras. Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, Ministers D. Jayakumar and M.C. Sampath, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Urban Development Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni, CMDA Member-Secretary D. Karthikeyan, CMRL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Bansal and others were present.

In another event, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of ₹20 lakh to chess champion K. Jennitha Anto, who won a gold medal at the 19th International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Individual Chess Championship in Ružomberok of Slovakia last year. He also handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh each to swimmers P. Vikkas, D. Adhithya and A.V. Jayaveena, who secured bronze medals at the 10th Asian Age Group Swimming Championship in Bengaluru last year.

