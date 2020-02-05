Foot overbridge opened

Commuters using the Alandur Metro station have reason to cheer, as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated a foot overbridge across the GST Road.

He inaugurated the structure through videoconference. It was funded by the CMDA and constructed by the CMRL. The overbridge is 55.41-m long and 6.41-m wide, has two lifts, four escalators and has CCTV cameras. Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, Ministers D. Jayakumar and M.C. Sampath, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Urban Development Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni, CMDA Member-Secretary D. Karthikeyan, CMRL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Bansal and others were present.

In another event, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of ₹20 lakh to chess champion K. Jennitha Anto, who won a gold medal at the 19th International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Individual Chess Championship in Ružomberok of Slovakia last year. He also handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh each to swimmers P. Vikkas, D. Adhithya and A.V. Jayaveena, who secured bronze medals at the 10th Asian Age Group Swimming Championship in Bengaluru last year.