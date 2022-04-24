Food, beverage prices may come down by 20% at Chennai airport

The move follows a number of complaints from passengers, say officials

The move follows a number of complaints from passengers, say officials

Among other things, one of the complaints that passengers had for quite a long time has been the high prices of food and beverage at Chennai airport. Now, in what could be a relief for them, there will be a reduction in the prices of food and beverage items in the domestic and international terminals of the airport soon.

Officials of Airports of Authority of India (AAI) said since they had received a number of complaints from passengers, they planned to bring down the prices of food and beverage by nearly 20%. “What may be reasonable for one passenger could be high for another. These outlets have suffered during the pandemic and are recovering from it. But since passengers are unhappy, we held discussions and now plan to decrease the price of food and beverages. The packaged items will be sold according to MRP prices as usual,” an official said.

In the past, after getting a lot of flak for high prices of coffee and tea, the AAI had said that there were outlets with subsidised rates in specific areas of both terminals for passengers.

With the new integrated terminal coming up at the airport, the space for the commercial section at both domestic and international terminal will go up drastically which means more options for dining and shopping will be available for passengers at Chennai airport before they board a flight. This will be particularly helpful for transit passengers as they will be spending more time in the terminals and will need good options to shop and eat as they wait for their next flight.