‘Follow advice to stay home’

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali on Thursday welcomed the Prime Minister’s recent address to the nation, announcing a 21-day lockdown. “His educative and informative address should be welcomed and adhered to by all. His deep concern for the health of the people and the nation should be taken in the right spirit,” he said, asking people to follow the ‘stay-at-home’ advice, in their own interest.

He commended Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar “for their all-out efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic and to safeguard the State”.