‘Follow advice to stay home’

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali on Thursday welcomed the Prime Minister’s recent address to the nation, announcing a 21-day lockdown. “His educative and informative address should be welcomed and adhered to by all. His deep concern for the health of the people and the nation should be taken in the right spirit,” he said, asking people to follow the ‘stay-at-home’ advice, in their own interest.
He commended Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar “for their all-out efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic and to safeguard the State”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.