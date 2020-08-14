Flyover near Pallavaram almost ready

The three-lane wide, 1.53-km long flyover on GST Road at the Pallavaram junction just needs a few more days of work.
The Highways Department is waiting for a few rain-free days to lay the top tar layer on the ₹82.66-crore flyover.
Official sources said cleaning of the work site was also in progress. “If it is wet, the bitumen layer won’t stick. We need it to be dry for it to lay the top coat,” the source said. The flyover will allow vehicles to cross three junctions without stopping. As part of the finishing touches, that portion of the GST Road will also be relaid. The traffic diversion near the flyover will be removed after the opening.
Construction of the flyover has been going on for four years. However, diversion of traffic through Pallavaram will continue even after the inauguration as the flow in the area will be studied. “Some widening also remains. Land acquisition proceedings is under way for that,” a source said.
Raju, an autorickshaw driver, said opening of the flyover would bring relief to thousands of motorists using the road. “When the work was under progress traffic snarls were a common. There have been times when passengers to the airport have nearly missed flights due to the traffic,” he said.
