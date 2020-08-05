Flower traders operate from makeshift market

With the Koyambedu wholesale market closed for three months now, flower sellers are functioning out of makeshift shops in different parts of the city.
Several traders are functioning in groups in areas around the market such as Maduravoyal, Koyambedu, Madhavaram and Vadapalani as they have not been provided alternative space.
For the past week, 20 flower sellers have set up shop in the parking space of a theatre complex in Koyambedu, which has not been functioning during the lockdown. Traders plan to set up 20 more shops depending on the patronage and police permission.
Members of the Chennai Koyambedu Wholesale Flower Merchants’ Association said at least 250 shops were operating in various parts of the city. The shortage of flowers and wastage had come down in the past few weeks.
Chennai now receives about 90 tonnes of flowers, largely rose and marigold, daily from various places, including Krishnagiri and Hosur. While roses are sold for a minimum of ₹60 a kg, 1 kg of jasmine is priced ₹500 due to demand and the upcoming festive season.
Association president A. Manoharan said sale of flowers was expected to go up in the coming weeks. The State government must identify vacant space and consider allocating space for vegetables, fruits and flower shops in each Corporation zone to decongest market areas and ensure availability of produce in all localities.
