Flights on, but transport to and from airport a worry

The intensified lockdown in the city, beginning June 19, has many persons who have booked tickets to travel on both domestic and Vande Bharat flights concerned about how they will reach the airport. Some clarity from the State government is needed on this front, they insisted.

The State government has said that flights would continue to operate to and from the city.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also confirmed that flights would go on as per the existing regulations. But the question that looms large is how will travellers reach the airport as no taxis or autorickshaws will ply in the city during the intensified lockdown.

Sources at the airport said that passengers would have to rely on private vehicles to drop them off and pick them up at the airport. “It is not clear what will happen to those without private vehicles.

Similarly, I think those arriving will have to arrange for someone to pick them up outside the arrival hall,” a source said.

Another aspect that is unclear is whether vehicles that are headed to the airport will be stopped by the police, and whether they need a pass to get through.

Social media abuzz

Several people have taken to social media on this issue, asking how they can get to the airport if a strict lockdown is in place. Prashanth, one such concerned traveller, posted: “I have a flight to Delhi on the 28th and will continue onward to Chicago on the 29th. With the new lockdown, are flights still operating from Chennai airport? How do we get to MAA airport with the lockdown?”

Another traveller, Rajat Gupta, had his own set of queries. “Chennai is going under another lockdown from June 19. And I have booked tickets to Delhi for June 27. Are flight operations on? If yes, how to reach the airport during this lockdown? Is an e-pass required? If yes, how to get that?”