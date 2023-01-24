Five-tier security arrangements for Republic Day in Chennai, 6,800 police personnel to be deployed

January 24, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police, have set in place, a five-tier security arrangement at the venue of the Republic Day celebrations to be held on Thursday, on Kamarajar Salai.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will unfurl the national flag near Labour Statue on the Marina, at the junction of Kamarajar Salai and Wallajah Road.

On the instructions of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, under the supervision of Additional Commissioners- T.S. Anbu, Prem Anand Sinha and Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, 6,800 police personnel will be on bandobust duty at the venue and in surrounding areas.

Security has been enhanced with the deployment of additional manpower at the Chennai airport, railway stations, bus termini, bus stops, shopping complexes, beaches and places of worship.

Folk artists and college students perform rehearsal of cultural programmes ahead of #RepublicDay, at Kamarajar Salai in #Chennai on Sunday.



🎥: R. Ragu / The Hindu pic.twitter.com/ObEXolSIIl — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) January 22, 2023

Apart from these measures, surprise checks are being conducted at lodges and hotels across the city and the staff members of these places have been advised to pass on any information about any suspicious persons at their places to the police, said a senior police officer.

Patrolling has also been intensified in the jurisdictions of all police stations within the city limits. Vehicle checks are also being conducted at the main entry points of the city such as Madhavaram, Tiruvottriyur, Maduravoyal, Meenambakkam, Thoraipakkam and Neelankarai.

The officers of the Security Chennai Police are leading personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Coastal Security Group (CSG) to conducting ant-sabotage checks at important places.

Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited for two days, January 25 and 26. Stringent action will be taken against those who violate this order, the city police have warned.