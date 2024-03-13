GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for land fraud 

The five were office-bearers of the Cine Technician Association of South India, who had illegally sold land belonging to the association, using forged documents

March 13, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five former office-bearers of the Cine Technician Association of South India were convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment for illegally selling belonging to the association.

The Cine Technician Association of South India had purchased a property, 20.5 acres of land in Kattupakkam in Mangadu, under the name of Association by utilising the funds collected from members, in order to construct houses and provide them to eligible members of Association. In 2011, Ramachandra Kurup, who was the president of the Association, in connivance with the association’s executives, had sold the plot to his relatives and others after preparing fake documents. Subsuequently, an individual, Nagalakshmi alias Kumari and four other members of the association lodged a complaint with the police.

The Court for CB CID and CCB cases convicted Ramachandra Kurup who was the president, along with four others: Subramaniyam, Srinivasamoorthy, M.R.Srinivasan and C.H. Rama Rao. The court also ordered them to pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh each of the 35 victims of the case.

