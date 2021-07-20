Five drug peddlers arrested with ganja, narcotic drugs

The Washermenpet police on Monday arrested five drug peddlers, who were selling ganja and narcotic drugs to youngsters and minors in north Chennai.

Following a social media post on the use of drugs by a few youngsters, a special team of police personnel led by Washermenpet Police inspector launched an investigation to nab the peddlers. The police arrested five accused including a prime accused Shannu alias Abdul Hameed, 22 of Washermenpet and his associates- Arun, 23 of Korukkupet and Allah Baksh, 20 of Old Washermenpet. A total of 1.6 kg ganja, 1,110 nitravet tablets and an auto were seized from them. The five were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.