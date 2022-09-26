Chennai

Five arrested for ganja peddling

The police arrested five drug peddlers, including three from Tripura, and recovered over 10 kg of ganja from them in two cases.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police from Otteri intercepted three persons who were moving about in a suspicious manner at Cooks Road junction on Sunday night. On searching their baggage, the police found ganja concealed in small packets. The police arrested the three who were identified as Litton Nama, 29; Sugantha Doss, 26; and Pransenjith Dutta, 29, and also recovered 9.5 kg of ganja and four mobile phones from them.

The Sembium police arrested Bharat alias Ali, 25, of Ayanavaram and Madhan, 23, of Perambur for allegedly possessing ganja for the purpose of selling. Over one kg of ganja was recovered from them.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 8:13:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/five-arrested-for-ganja-peddling/article65938433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY