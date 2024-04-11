GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishing ban to come into effect from Sunday midnight

The ban will be in force for 61 days till June 14

April 11, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual fishing ban on the east coast will come into effect from Sunday midnight, April 15, and be in force for 61 days, till June 14.

At the Kasimedu fishing harbour in north Chennai, a total of 800 mechanised fishing boats will remain anchored during the ban period. The fishing harbour gets around 300 tonnes of fish daily during peak season while it is around 200 tonnes otherwise. Of this, nearly 40% is exported. 

Fishermen have raised concern over distribution of fishing ban dole this time, due to the election model code of conduct in force. “Though this is an annual affair, permission needs to be sought from the Election Commission. This year, hopefully the government will provide ₹8,000 per family as announced. So far, the families were given ₹6000, and it was not enough. Even the increased dole amount will not be enough to cover all expenses,” said M. D. Dayalan, a community leader.  

