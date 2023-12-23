GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen of 8 villages stage protest seeking inclusion of two more villages affected by oil spill for relief

The fishermen also demanded that they be given new boats instead of the compensation of ₹12,500 per family since their boats made of fibre reinforced plastic have gotten soaked in the oil

December 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI  

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen of eight villages around Ennore held a protest on Saturday.

Fishermen of eight villages around Ennore held a protest on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fishermen of eight villages near Ennore staged a protest on Saturday morning demanding inclusion of two villages — Chinnakuppam and Periyakuppam — for relief. These villages had been affected in the recent oil spill in the Ennore-Manali area when oil had run into waterbodies, including the Kosasthalaiyar and the Ennore Creek.  

R. Kumaran of the Ennore Meenava Grama Makkal Panchayat said that those two villages had also suffered losses. “Their nets, boats and engines have been damaged due to the oil slick. They have also lost their livelihoods due to this calamity,” he said.  

The fishermen also demanded that they be given new boats instead of the compensation of ₹12,500 per family. D. Joseph of Nettukuppam, whose village also took part in the protest, said that their boats made of fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) had gotten soaked in the oil. “The oil cannot be removed. It has formed a layer on the boat and also entered the material. This will lead to complete disintegration of the boats when the temperature rises, which means we cannot use them,” he said.  

K. Bharathi, a fishing community leader, said that since the boats cannot be used and the compensation amount was very low, the government should direct the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited to increase the quantum of compensation. “Even if they go out for fishing with these damaged craft, they would not be able to do it in the neighbourhood. They will have to travel a minimum of 10 km, which translates to an additional expenditure on diesel and they cannot afford that. The affected villagers are ready to forefeit the ₹12,500 and wait for the new boats,” he said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.