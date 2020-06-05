Fish vendor hacked to death

A 31-year-old fish vendor was hacked to death in Thirumullaivoyal on Friday. The name of the victim has been given as Pandian, a resident of Pattali Nagar. Two persons took him out from his house at 6.30 a.m. and hacked him to death.

While walking, the three had a quarrel. The duo suddenly brandished long knives and attacked Pandian indiscriminately even as he tried to escape. Only after Pandian collapsed in a pool of blood and died did the duo leave the spot, the police said.

The Thirumullaivoyal police recovered the body and are investigating. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ambattur) Esawaran visited the spot and conducted preliminary enquiries. A special team has been formed to trace the suspects. Police suspect previous enmity to be the motive for murder.