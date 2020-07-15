Chennai

Fish markets violating norms to be shut

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has warned that 12 major fish markets in the city that have been reopened will be closed again if personal distancing was not maintained and masks were not worn.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Wednesday when mechanised boats left for fishing after 110-odd days, he said that retailers would not be let into Kasimedu. “All the protocols that were suggested have been implemented in Kasimedu. Nobody can enter without a pass. All entry points are being monitored by the police,” he added.

