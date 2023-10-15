First phase of beach beautification to be completed in February next

October 15, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

As the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) prepares for beach beautification as part of the Tiruvottiyur and Tiruvanmiyur beachfront projects, residents along the coast have demanded restoration of the damaged infrastructure. Officials say the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation (CSRR) Project, estimated to cost ₹100 crore, will be launched next month along 30 km. It will be executed by the CMDA. This initiative is aimed at improving public access to open spaces and creating a harmonious beachfront city.

Project report ready

“The detailed project report has been readied in respect of Akkarai and Kasimedu. The work will be completed in February. The Neelangarai and Akkarai stretch of the beach will get a 5-km cycle track. The project report for the Tiruvottiyur beach will be ready in 10 days. The first phase will be completed in February,” says Anshul Mishra, Member-Secretary, CMDA.

“We will tender it out next month. We have identified turtle-nesting areas... We will not use concrete for the project. We will use only natural materials,” says CMDA chief planner Rudramurthy.

The project is expected to be tourist-friendly, according to officials. The consultant has collected data on the traditional fishing settlements along the coast.

Residents have demanded better civic infrastructure along the coast and requested the civic agencies to implement projects to meet local aspirations rather than the needs of tourists. Surya Kantha, general secretary, Uthandi VGP Layout Phase I Residents’ Association, says the residents have been demanding a walking track, high-mast lights and benches along the beach at Uthandi. “The benches were damaged during Cyclone Vardah. But they have not been restored.”

“We have requested the Chennai Corporation to restore the infrastructure along the beaches. We need one more toilet at the end of the First Main Road and the Third Main Road. Residents are worried about anti-social elements infesting the beach. So we have requested high-mast lamps,” she says. Corporation officials respond that the high-mast lamps will be installed only in areas that are not turtle-nesting sites.

Walking track sought

Ennore Ward 1 councillor Sivakumar says a large number of residents of Ward 1 and Ward 2 in the Tiruvottiyur zone have started visiting the 700-metre stretch of the beach from Thalankuppam to Nettukuppam. “Residents have requested improvements to the infrastructure, including a walking track along the beaches. More than 50,000 residents will get a space for recreation in north Chennai,” he says.

S. Menaka, councillor of Ward 197, says the residents of Nainarkuppam want civic infrastructure along the beach. “Residents have also demanded walking tracks and benches along the stretch from Akkarai to Panaiyur Kuppam. Most of the residents’ associations have demanded more manpower for cleaning the beach.”

Vimala Karna of ward 194, Injambakkam, says the residents of Injambakkam Kuppam, Mettutheru and Pallatheru have sought relaying of roads. “Corporation officials have said they cannot relay the roads because of the Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions. There is a road. But officials say they cannot relay it unless they have the CRZ clearance. We cannot clean the area without proper roads. The beach will not be beautiful without regular cleaning,” says Ms. Karna.

According to the consultant of the Tiruvottiyur and Tiruvanmiyur beachfront projects, an integral part of these projects is the engagement of stakeholders through workshops. Government officials, institutional bodies, representative bodies, and residents have been brought together to provide inputs. The inputs from these workshops are being incorporated into the designs to foster a sense of ownership and meet the local needs.

Aimed at improving public access and infrastructure, the projects remain committed to environmental conservation, officials say. Stringent adherence to environmental and ecological laws and regulations is paramount during the implementation. A cornerstone of the design is the promotion of user-friendly beachfront facilities that emphasise conservation as well as responsible use of natural resources.

“Chennai boasts a sprawling shoreline from the Ennore Creek in the north to Kovalam in the south. Yet, accessibility remains fragmented, and the conservation of these coastal areas from the impact of climate change was regrettably overlooked. The projects will also focus on mitigating climate change,” says Mr. Rudramurthy.

“While the Marina Beach and the Elliot’s Beach at Besant Nagar draw throngs of visitors for leisure and recreation, there are approximately 20 other disjointed shoreline segments languishing in neglect because of pollution and inadequate infrastructure. However, these neglected stretches harbour immense potential to become invaluable natural public spaces, enriching the city’s urban fabric,” he says.

As part of the first phase of the CSRR Project, the CMDA has identified two key beachfront stretches for equitable urban development. They are the five-kilometre stretch from the fishing harbour to Bharathi Nagar Beach at Thiruvottiyur and the Neelankarai-Akkarai stretch, also roughly five kilometres, at Thiruvanmiyur. The budget for these pilot projects are ₹30 crore and ₹20 crore respectively. In July this year, consultants were appointed to prepare the detailed project reports.

Common goals

“These two chosen stretches differ significantly in their characteristics. Thiruvottiyur is primarily industrial, while Thiruvanmiyur is predominantly residential. However, the designs for both locales share common goals, introducing world-class infrastructure and amenities while prioritising the needs of the local communities that rely on these spaces for their livelihood and leisure. One notable stakeholder group is the fisherfolk. Their activities extend across the project areas, making them vital participants. Meticulous attention has been paid to addressing their concerns and ensuring that essential amenities for their sustenance are integrated into the designs,” says Minister for the CMDA P.K. Sekar Babu.

According to planners, the beachfront projects go beyond the conventional development by adopting a forward-thinking approach towards selection of materials and by prioritising sustainability and environmental preservation. The choice of materials is a testament to their commitment to creating resilient, eco-friendly, and visually appealing beachfronts. Pebbles, wooden decks and other such materials are chosen for their natural aesthetics and ecological benefits. These natural elements not only enhance the visual appeal of the beachfronts but also act as a sustainable erosion-control mechanism, they say.

Permeable pavers and natural materials have been planned for the infrastructure. Beach nourishment strategies are also a central component of these projects. Rather than relying on concrete seawalls and groynes, which can disrupt sediment movement and cause erosion in adjacent areas, sand and other natural materials will be added to replenish the eroded beaches, Mr. Rudramurthy says.

In addition to Akkarai, Neelangarai, Tiruvottiyur and Kasimedu, the CMDA has decided to beautify beaches at Besant Nagar, the Muttukadu backwaters and the Ennore Creek. All seven beaches will be beautified by the end of 2024.

“We will accommodate all requirements by the local community. The project will be implemented by inclusion of social and environmental framework as per the best global practices,” said Mr.Anshul Mishra.