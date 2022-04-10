Firefighters help child whose head was stuck in a utensil
They applied oil and removed the utensil slowly
CHENNAI
The Fire and Rescue Services personnel saved a child whose head got stuck in a cooking utensil on Saturday.
While the parents were inside the house at Padi, the child was playing with two children with utensils. The child’s head got stuck in one of the cooking vessels. After their attempts to remove the vessel failed, the parents called the fire control room.
A team of eight personnel, including G. Muthukrishnan, Station Fire Officer, Ambattur Estate, reached the spot and removed the utensil using a cutter. “We applied coconut oil on the child’s head and it took us a few minutes to remove the utensil slowly,” he added.
