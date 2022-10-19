Chennai

Firecrackers allowed only for two hours on Deepavali, says police in an advisory

All the shops selling crackers should compulsorily have fire extinguishers.

All the shops selling crackers should compulsorily have fire extinguishers. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu Police have advised the public to burst crackers for two hours on Deepavali festival day on October 24 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. as per the order of the Supreme Court.

The police, in a press release, has issued the advisory for celebrating Deepavali in a safe manner. No crackers would be allowed in the hutments as also near hospitals, schools, and places of worship.

In the advisory, it said that the crackers should not produce more than 125 decibel of sound as per the Environment Protection Act and the shops selling crackers should compulsorily have fire extinguishers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Deepavali
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 6:49:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/firecrackers-allowed-only-for-two-hours-on-deepavali-says-police-in-an-advisory/article66031361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY