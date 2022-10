Fire in Central Bank of India branch in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau October 22, 2022 21:51 IST

Cheques, documents and hardware were gutted in the fire that broke out on the first floor of the building on Mint Street

Fire broke out in the office of the Central Bank of India on Mint Street, Sowcarpet, on Saturday morning. Documents, cheques and hardware were charred, said the police. Around 6 a.m., thick smoke emanated from the first floor of the three- storey building. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the High Court Complex and Flower Bazaar, who rushed to the spot, struggled for an hour to put out the fire.



