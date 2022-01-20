Fire breaks out at an eatery on Ranganathan Street

No casualties, thanks to timely action

A fire broke out at an eatery on the busy Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar on Wednesday morning. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the public quickly put out the fire and averted a disaster by evacuating the workers and a few customers from the building. No one was injured in the fire since it was non-peak hour.

Sources said a short-circuit in the LED display on the first floor of the building could have caused the fire.

S. Syed Mohammed Shah, District Fire Officer said: “Our personnel from T. Nagar and Teynampet stations were pressed into service.

The fire was extinguished after breaking glass panels on the first floor.” A case has been registered in the Mambalam police station.