Fingerprints from NTA to be matched with students in T.N.

Tamil Nadu has received records of fingerprints of medical students from the National Testing Agency (NTA). It will now take up an exercise to compare the fingerprints with those obtained from the students who gained admission to medical colleges in the State this year.

The State had sought fingerprints from the NTA after a student had reportedly gained admission to MBBS in a government medical college by engaging an impersonator in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). It had sent a list of students, who were admitted to MBBS in the State this year, and asked for the corresponding fingerprints from the NEET records.

Till now, the CB-CID has arrested five students for securing admissions to MBBS both in government and private medical colleges through fraudulent means.

While waiting for the records of fingerprints from the NTA, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had directed all medical colleges to collect the fingerprints of students studying in first year.

A senior official, while confirming that they have received the fingerprints from the NTA, said, “We will now compare it with students studying in first year in the State.”

Officials said that the data from all medical colleges was ready with the DME. Now, they would seek help from the forensic team of the police department to check if the fingerprints matched, they said.