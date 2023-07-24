Film producer arrested for cheating a buyer in land deal

July 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Central Crime Branch of Avadi police on Monday arrested a film producer for allegedly cheating a buyer of land to the tune of ₹9 lakh.

The police said the arrested person has been identified as John Max, alias John Jinny Max, of Virugambakkam. He was arrested by the police based on a complaint given by Mohanavel of Manavalanagar in Tiruvallur.

The police said the complainant was introduced to John Max by Saravanan, a real estate broker. As Mr. Mohanavel was looking for a piece of land, Mr. Saravanan showed him the land belonging to John Max at Veppampattu. John Max gave the original document pertaining to the land after receiving ₹9 lakh from Mr. Mohanavel in 2018 and executed a power of attorney in his favour. However, he collected the original document from Mr. Mohanavel stating that there was an encumbrance on the property.

Later, John Max cancelled the power of attorney without the knowledge of Mr. Mohanavel and executed another power of attorney in favour of Tamil Selvan. He executed a sale deed in favour of Suresh Krishna of Hyderabad through the power of attorney holder and thereby cheated Mr. Mohanavel, said the police.