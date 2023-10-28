HamberMenu
Film financier held for grabbing property by forged document

October 28, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the city police arrested a film financier who allegedly grabbed a property using forged documents.

According to the police, Bala Manian, 45, preferred a complaint stating that she entered into an agreement with one Mukanchand Bothra for renting her house in T.Nagar for ₹1.8 lakh per month in the year 2013. But the complainant alleged that Bothra failed to pay the rent. Subsequently, the complainant filed a petition before the City Civil Court for collection of rent arrears. In 2019, Mukanchand Bothra died and then his son Gagan Bothra created a forged lease agreement as if they paid ₹6 crore to the complainant and submitted the documents before the civil court with the intention of grabbing the property. A case was registered in this connection with the Chennai Central Crime Branch last December.

The police arrested the main accused Gagan Bothra, 35, on Saturday. Further investigation revealed that Gagan Bothra was already involved in several cases and was detained under Goondas Act in 2017.

