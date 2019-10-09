Fewer dengue cases reported this year, says Health Secretary

The State government has set up fever intensive care units and fever step-down wards in government hospitals to tackle dengue, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Doctors were sent to check facilities for patients in government hospitals across the State. The government has identified top 10 districts such as north Chennai, Ambattur, Tiruvallur, Salem, Vellore and Dharmapuri, as these were bordering neighbouring States which had reported dengue. Telangana recorded more than 10,000 cases and Karnataka over 12,000 cases, she said.

After visiting three government hospitals in the city, including Stanley, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and the Institute of Child Health on Tuesday she said the State reported fewer dengue cases this year.

Special initiatives

About 2,951 patients had been treated for dengue this year so for. The government had taken special initiatives such as placing patients in the fever step-down ward for 72 hours after the fever for observation. “Only after they return to normal do we discharge,” she said.

“We have fever outpatient and ICU ward. The most dangerous stage is five days after the fever, as it could turn into haemorrhagic fever. We have deployed monitoring officers specially to check facilities in government hospitals. Government and private doctors are working in a coordinated way,” she added.

Schools have identified students to become ambassadors to spread the message that mosquito breeding needs to be be checked.

Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy said bedside ultrasonograms and blood cell counters were available and blood test results would be known within 30 to 40 seconds of the test.

Prompt treatment

Patients must be given more fluids, ORS and avoid self-medication. Patients with fever should not delay seeking medical care once the fever is diagnosed. Also they must ensure that their appetite has returned to normal before resuming their daily activities, Dr. Kolandaisamy said.

Fever wards have been set up in every hospital with over 30 beds. Staff have been deployed to conduct daily (mosquito) breed checks in rural and urban areas, officials said.