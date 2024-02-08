Few Chennai schools get bomb threat mails; hoax, says police

February 08, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A few popular schools in the city have received emails from an anonymous person claiming that bombs would detonate in their premises in the Greater Chennai City Police limits in the morning. Many schools closed early and asked parents to come and collect the children.

A senior police officer confirmed that someone had sent emails to five schools in the city.

“Following this, our personnel from Greater Chennai City Police/ Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) have been deployed to these schools for anti-sabotage checks. Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.” It turned out to be hoax threat. Public are requested not to be panic, said police.

⚠️Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits.



⚠️GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails.



⚠️Public are requested… — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) February 8, 2024

The Cyber Crime Police launched an intensive investigation to trace the suspect who sent the mail to these schools.