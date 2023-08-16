HamberMenu
Feasibility reports for Salem and Tiruchi mass rapid transit system to be ready soon

The feasibility reports will suggest the mass rapid transit system best suited for the city and recommend the possible alignments, traffic demand, time period needed for building the system and a cost estimate as well

August 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail is likely to complete the detailed feasibility report (DFR) for mass rapid transit systems for Tiruchi and Salem in a few weeks.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the reports are nearing completion and it is possible to finish them by early next month. “We plan to visit Salem. Since there are quite a number of flyovers in Salem, we have to ensure that the alignment we propose doesn’t affect the existing structures in anyway. We can take some of the important decisions regarding the mass rapid transit system in Salem after the visit,” an official said.

The feasibility reports will suggest the mass rapid transit system best suited for the city and recommend the possible alignments, traffic demand, time period needed for building thesystem and a cost estimate as well. After the DFR is submitted, based on the consultations with stakeholders and the State government, a detailed project report will have to be prepared for the two cities.

As of now, Chennai Metro Rail has been focusing on the phase II project work spanning 116 km and they have submitted the detailed project reports (DPR) for Coimbatore and Madurai last month. “Only if the State government approves the DPR, these projects can be posted for seeking funds and then taken up for construction,” an official said.

