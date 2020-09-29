Chennai

Father, son held for murdering relative with cricket bat

MKB Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a father and son for the murder of their relative, using a cricket bat, in Vyasarpadi.

Police said Appunraj, 42, was a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Vyasarpadi. He was driving an autorickshaw to earn an income. He had married two women, and they were living in neighbouring houses in Sanjay Nagar. Following a quarrel, they left for their maternal homes.

On Monday evening, Appunraj who came in an inebriated condition, blamed his relatives -- Velusamy and his son Raveeshwaran -- for his wives leaving him. He picked a quarrel with them and attempted to attack the duo using a cricket bat. However, in retaliation, the duo snatched the bat from him and attacked him indiscriminately. Appunraj died on the spot and the duo surrendered to the police.

