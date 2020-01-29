Fatal accident in Vadapalani terminus comes as a rude wake-up call

The fatal accident in the Vadapalani bus depot-cum-terminus came as a rude wake-up call for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay attention to public and workers’ safety.

The mowing down of two mechanics and injury to six workers inside the Vadapalani bus depot on July 28 last year made the senior officials of the transport corporation to order an internal safety audit to be carried out in all the 34 bus termini-cum-depots.

The financially stretched transport corporation has been taking baby steps to renovate bus termini in Tondiarpet, Iyyappanthangal, Pattulos Road, K.K. Nagar and Kannagi Nagar.

A senior official of MTC said based on the technical committee formed specially to conduct the safety audit in all the depots, various parameters have been covered including the structural stability of buildings, inspection and installation of safety blocking wall in the maintenance shed and construction of safety pit.

As part of the safety audit, the MTC had already completed renovating two bus termini in Iyappanthangal and Tondiarpet. The Tondiarpet bus depot-cum-termini has been decorated with wall art.

A senior official said the compound wall around the Kannagi Nagar bus terminus was decorated with various paintings and a small herbal park has been created.

The Rotary Club of Alandur has come forward to maintain the herbal park located inside the Kannagi bus terminus, he added.

Also giving importance to passenger safety, old compound walls were demolished and rebuilt at Avadi and Mandaveli, new passenger waiting shelter provided at Iyappanthangal, electricity room shutdown at Gandhi Nagar bus terminus, and new toilets constructed for passengers at Vadapalani.