Fair price shops to distribute tur dal and palm oil

The State government has made arrangements to ensure the distribution of tur dal (thuvaram paruppu) and palmoil to rice card holders through the public distribution system (PDS). An official press release in Chennai said that the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had procured 2 crore packets of palmoil and 20,000 tonnes of tur dal at a total cost of ₹418.55 crore for distribution through fair price shops. In May, 5,405 tonnes of tur dal and 31,19,722 packets of palmoil will be distributed to cardholders. Tenders were called for via e-tendering process, and after getting approval from the Election Commission, owing to the Model Code of Conduct, the items will be distributed.